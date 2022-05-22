KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lady Vols’ season came to a heartbreaking end in a winner-take-all game 7 of the Knoxville Regional Championship. Tennessee struggled to get the bats going, falling to Oregon State 3-0.

Super-senior ace Erin Edmoundson started in the circle in the winner-take-all battle against Oregon State. The lefty threw six innings with four strikeouts and three runs surrendered.

It was a pitcher’s duel through six innings, with both opposing pitchers giving up a hit apiece until the sixth inning.

The Lady Vols threatened in the first inning after Lair Beatuae was hit by a pitch and then stole second but freshman McKenna Gibson flied out to end the inning.

Oregon State recorded its first hit in the bottom of the fourth with a single to right field. The Beavers loaded the bases after slugger Frankie Hammoude was intentionally walked and Kaylah Nelsen was hit by a pitch. Edmoundson, however, got out of the jam with a groundout to keep Oregon State scoreless.

Tennessee recorded its first hit of the game in the top of the fifth after Rylie West singled to left field with two outs, but Amanda Ayala grounded out to first base to end the innings with goose eggs on the board.

The Lady Vols recorded their second hit of the evening after Zaida Puni powered a triple deep to center field with two outs to threaten the first run of the game, but McKenna Gibson flied out to strand Puni on third.

The Beavers got on the board first in the bottom of the sixth. Kiki Escobar hit a single and then Mariah Mazon left the yard to give Oregon State a 2-0 lead. The Beavers added an insurance run with an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Vols tried to mount a rally in the seventh inning. Ashley Morgan launched a solo shot into the right-field bleachers to trim the lead to 3-1. Rylie West flew out to right field to end the game.

Tennessee’s season ends in regionals for the second year in a row. The Lady Vols finished the year 41-18.