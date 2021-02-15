Tennessee-South Carolina game moves to Wednesday for COVID-19 issues within Vols’ program

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to the court during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball game against South Carolina has been moved to Wednesday after “the combination of a positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining” within the Vols’ program.

This according to a release from the Southeastern Conference regarding schedule changes for this week’s basketball games.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#20 Missouri at Georgia on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (moves from 6:30 start time)

Florida at #24 Arkansas on ESPN2 at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Kentucky at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)

South Carolina at #19 Tennessee SEC Network 9:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)