KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Club and Lady Vol Boost (Her) Club will have a Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with AT&T to help support the University of Tennessee student-athletes.

According to the news release, this is AT&T’s first NIL deal in the nation.

“We are excited to create a new partnership with AT&T and University of Tennessee student-athletes,” said James Clawson, CEO of Volunteer Club. “This a perfect opportunity to highlight AT&T”s ultra-fast fiber services through student-athletes at Tennessee.”

The student-athletes will use their social media pages to promote AT&T’s Fiber services and attend several events in Knoxville. Those athletes consist of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Lady Vol basketball athletes Tamari Key, Sara Puckett and Jordan Walker.

“Our Lady Vol Boost Her Club is very excited to partner with AT&T. The Tennessee Lady Vols and AT&T represent quality and respect, something we both are very proud of,” said Terri Holder, Executive Director of the Lady Vol Boost Her Club. “Our Lady Vols are ultrafast up and down the court — just like AT&T’s Fiber Internet. This is what makes this NIL deal a great fit for the Lady Vol Boost Her Club and our female student-athletes.”

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee’s Tamari Key, right, heads to the basket as Louisville’s Olivia Cochran defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards is pressured by Tennessee’s Sara Puckett, right in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) dribbles the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

“As a lifelong Vol fan and alumnus, I’m so excited to see our brand join forces with these

athletes to bring high-speed internet to even more Tennesseans,” said Alan Hill, Regional

Director, AT&T Tennessee. “Whether it’s running up and down the field or on the court, these

student-athletes are the perfect ambassadors for our reliable AT&T Fiber service with simple,

straightforward pricing.”

AT&T Fiber is available to nearly 150,000 homes and small businesses in Knoxville. Residents can learn more at att.com/internet/fiber.