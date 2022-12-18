The Vols traveled out to Arizona for a top ten matchup that came down to the wire.

With near identical percentages from the field, it was the Wildcats who were able maintain a lead the entirety of the second half, coming away with a 75-70 victory.

Zakai Zeigler had a game-high 21 points, Olivier Khamhoua followed with 16 for the Vols.

Tennessee went 29.6% from beyond the arc, nearly 10% better than the Wildcatss.

Fouls called on the Vols seemed to be a deciding factor in Arizona’s victory, the Wildcats connecting on 24 of 27 free throws.