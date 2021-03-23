Tennessee takes care of EKU on the diamond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The Tennessee baseball team won for the 7th time in the last 8 games with a 13-5 victory over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Trey Lipscomb led the way for the Vols offense finishing 3-5 with a homerun and four RBI’s.

Zander Sechrist picked up the win on the mound, going 2.2 innings giving up no runs on one hit while striking out four.

Tennessee gets back at it on Friday when they open a three game series with LSU. First pitch set for Friday at 6:30pm.