BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.

Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.

Tennessee was called on a shot clock violation with three seconds left, sending the Vols and Trojans into overtime tied at 62-62.

A strong defensive showing in overtime is what propelled the Vols on top, Tennessee holding the Trojans scoreless for the last 2:09 of the period.

Jonas Aidos led in rebounds with nine, Santiago Vescovi brought in five assists.

The Vols will face No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis final tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Friday.