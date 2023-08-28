KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – It will be a SEC, ACC battle as Tennessee takes on Virginia to open up the season this Saturday. Both squads will debut new starting quarterbacks.

For Tennessee, the Vols will look to veteran Joe Milton who has been with the program since 2021. On the other hand, Virginia will turn to a brand new face in Charlottesville, Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett.

“He’s a really good decision maker, threw for a bunch of yards, has good pocket awareness,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “Him being in week one, year one within their system, what are the new things that they do to try and put him in a position (to succeed)? We’ll find out on gameday.”

Muskett was named the 2020-21 Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year and leaves Monmouth as the program’s all-time leader in pass efficiency at 150.14.

“He’s a guy that has played really good football at a high level and has been a good decision maker,” added Heupel. “For us, we have to do a great job of handling the run game. We have to apply pressure. That can be from our pressure package, but it can also just be with our front four. We have to make him uncomfortable inside the pocket.”

Saturday will mark Muskett’s first game as a Cavalier, as well as Virginia’s first game since November 12. UVA cancelled its final two games of the 2022 season after a tragic shooting took the lives of three football players.

Heupel said there will be a moment of silence before the game. Tennessee will also wear decals on their helmets to honor the victims.