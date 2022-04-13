KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee’s 23 game win streak was snapped Tuesday night 3-2 at the hands of Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium.

Blade Tidwell got the start for the Vols working one scoreless inning. Tidwell struck out all three batters he faced in the first inning.

Tennessee (31-2, 12-0 SEC) struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Drew Gilbert plated Jorel Ortega with a single through the left side. Then Gilbert came around to score on an error from Tennessee Tech’s third baseman.

Tennessee Tech (18-12) scratched a run across in the top of the fifth, connecting on three-straight two-out hits. Their big shot came in the sixth inning when Eric Newsom hit a booming home run to center field to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 advantage.

It’s the Vols first loss since March 4th, a 7-2 loss to then No. 1 Texas in Houston.

“I think you focus on the one loss instead of the 23 wins if you ask me,” said Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello referring to the Vols 23 game win streak entering the day. “I’m a coach, I’m not a player but when I was playing I dang sure didn’t like to lose.”

The game set a Smokies Stadium baseball attendance record with 8,183 fans in the stands.

NEXT UP: Friday vs Alabama at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 6:30pm.