KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team is looking to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2015 when they host Texas this coming weekend.

Tennessee (47-8) advanced to their first NCAA Super Regional since 2019 with a win over North Kentucky and a pair of wins against Indiana at home in the Regional round.

The three-game series against No. 13 Texas will be the first NCAA Super Regional in Knoxville since 2017. It all begins at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. with a decisive Game 3 on Sunday if necessary.

All-session tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 22 on allvols.com. Game 1 of the series will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The winner of the series will be one of eight teams to compete in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City from June 1-9.

It has been a historic season for the Lady Vols. Tennessee won their second SEC regular-season title in program history, the first since 2007. They followed it up a week later with their first SEC Tournament championship since 2011. It is the first time in school history Tennessee won both in the same season.

Following the SEC Tournament win, Tennessee announced that the contract of head coach Karen Weekly has been extended through 2028. She assumed sole head coaching duties in 2022 after 20 years as co-head coach with her husband Ralph, who retired in 2021.