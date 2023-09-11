KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Through two games, only one Tennessee wide receiver, Ramel Keyton, has scored a touchdown. With the wideouts struggling, the tight end duo of Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles have stepped up to the plate.

Warren scored his first touchdown since Nov. 2021 against Virginia, while Castles scored his first as Vol in the home opener against Austin Peay.

“Two guys that do it right every single day,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “Both have the ability to make plays. Been great to see those guys get an opportunity and then go execute here early in the football season. Those guys are a huge part of what we do in the pass game and the run game. Anticipate those guys continuing to have big years.”

As a sixth-year senior, Warren has seen a lot of players come and go. He said seeing Castles get rewarded for his hard work in practice was special.

“How he prepares and the athlete that he is kind of shows up in that moment,” said Warren. “He was able to make one miss and step out of one, and then accelerate and get to the end zone. It was cool to watch.”

It was also pretty cool to experience for Castles, as he scored his first touchdown in front of 100,000 fans at Neyland Stadium.

“First thing going through my head was don’t get caught, don’t get caught,” joked Castles. “Then when I got in the end zone, it’s crazy how much energy and excitement, so it was awesome.”