Tennessee baseball to face LSU for place in the College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will host the six-time National Champion LSU Tigers in the NCAA Super Regionals with a chance at their first College World Series appearance since 2005.

LSU outlasted No. 14 Oregon in a 9-8 victory on Monday to win the Eugene Regional and become one of 16 Super Regional contenders. The Tigers will now travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee with a place in the College World Series on the line.

Tennessee, a No. 3 national seed, will host an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history. The series will kick off Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 13, beginning either at noon or 3 p.m. If necessary, the decisive third game would take place on Monday, June 14, beginning either at 4 or 7 p.m.

General admission, all-session packages will cost $90 and go on sale Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. Ticket sales will be made by phone-only through the Tennessee Ticket Office at 865-656-1200.

The two teams play a best-of-three series to determine who moves on to the College World Series. While Tennessee will host all three games, the teams split home-team status in the first two matchups. The Vols will bat last in opening game and first in game 2.

If a third game is needed, a coin toss determines home-team status.

Two Tennessee wins would send the Vols to their first College World Series appearance since 2005 and fifth all-time.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri is chasing for his second National Championship title and seventh all-time for the university. Mainieri, the NCAA active coaching wins leader, announced last month he will conclude his 39-year collegiate coaching career after the 2021 season.

Tennessee Baseball punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday evening, defeating Liberty 3-1 in the Knoxville Region Championship Game. Tennessee went 3-0 in the Knoxville region, defeating Wright State and Liberty twice to advance to the program’s first Super Regional since 2005.

Drew Gilbert hit a towering walk-off grand slam to lead Tennessee to a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Wright State in NCAA Regional opener.

The Vols were defeated by the No.1 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament championship game. Vols pitcher Camden Sewell, catcher Connor Pavolony, first baseman Lipcius and second baseman Max Ferguson were named to the SEC All-Tournament team.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the NCAA Super Regionals alongside Arkansas, LSU, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Vols hosted the Tigers for a three-games series during the regular season, taking all three victories for Tennessee’s first series win over LSU since 2009.