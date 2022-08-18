KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time in five years, Tennessee football will bring back the popular ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms in 2022 with plans to introduce new versions of the alternate design in the coming years.

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee is planning to wear its “Smokey grey” alternate uniforms for the Music City Bowl as a way to honor victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

The Volunteers will don the original Nike Smokey Grey uniform, which were first introduced in 2015, for a to-be-announced 2022 game. Tennessee will wear the alternate jerseys for at least one game in each of the next four seasons with plans to unveil new designs in 2023 through at least 2025.

In an announcement released Thursday, the university said the usage of alternate third uniform could extend beyond 2025.

The Vols first wore grey alternates in 2013 when Tennessee official apparel was produced by Adidas. The Vols have a record of 3-1 in the Nike Smokey Grey uniform, including the stunning 21-point comeback against Georgia in 2015 and another 21-point turnaround against Florida in 2016.

Tennessee also wore them in the 2016 Music City Bowl in honor of the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires, a 38-24 victory over Nebraska that saw Derek Barnett break Reggie White’s UT career sack record.

The uniforms were last worn on Sept. 30, 2017 in a 41-0 loss to Georgia.

The complete uniform features a two-toned grey jersey with orange numerals. grey pants with an orange stripe down the side that finishes in a checkboard pattern, and a helmet with a mountain design in shades of grey and an orange stripe down the middle culminating in a checkboard pattern on the back near the neck.

The Nike Smokey Grey jerseys will be available for purchase in September at shop.UTsports.com and local retailers and Tennessee will also introduce exclusive team gear as part of the ‘Smokey Grey Series.’