Tennessee tops UNC Wilmington 10-3 in NCAA Regional elimination game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WATE) – 11 hours after Tennessee’s first NCAA Regional game ended, the Vols responded with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington in Saturday afternoon’s elimination game at Boshamer Stadium.

The win is Tennessee’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 2005.

Tennessee got on the board first against the Seahawks. After getting on base with a bunt down the third base line, Jay Charleston stole second and cruised to third on a throwing error. The Vols center fielder raced home on a wild pitch, beating the tag to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Camden Sewell (4-1) had a strong showing in his postseason debut. The freshman from Cleveland, Tenn. went 4.2 innings, giving up 4 hits and one run to go with 4 strikeouts.

Bats were on 🔥🔥 in today’s win over UNCW!!



Highlights 👀👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/iipJbioURv— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 2, 2019

While the rest of Tennessee’s lineup was 1-13 at the plate, Ricky Martinez connected on his second hit of the game in the fourth inning, scoring Alerick Soularie with a base knock to right field. Martinez then went to work on the bases, stealing second before scoring on a throwing error to push Tennessee’s lead over the Seahawks to 3-0.

UNC Wilmington responded in the bottom of the fifth when Greg Jones hit an RBI single to right field, scoring Noah Liles and cutting the Vols’ lead to 3-1. That would end Sewell’s day on the mound. Tony Vitello turned to Garrett Crochet (5-3), his top lefty in the rotation. Crochet had not pitched since May 17, when a line drive hit him in the face against Ole Miss. The injury required surgery to realign his jawbone. Crochet looked lis his usual self, tossing four strikeouts and gave up two hits over 2.1 innings of work.

Martinez added to his big day at the plate in the sixth inning. The junior shortstop from Pflugerville, Texas picked up his third hit in the game with an RBI single to left field, scoring Evan Russell to give Tennessee a 4-1 lead. The Vols added another run on the next at-bat when the right fielder dropped a fly ball from Pete Derkay, scoring Martinez. The error was one of five for the Seahawks in the game. Martinez finished the game 3-4, scoring four runs and driving in two more. He also had one walk and one stolen base.

Derkay also drew a bases loaded, 10-pitch walk where he fouled off five pitches in the eighth inning. With the bases still full, Connor Pavolony put the game out of reach in the eighth inning, belting out his first career grand slam to right-center field to extend Tennessee’s lead to 10-1. The bases-clearing homer is the third grand slam ever for Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2001.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tennessee awaits the loser of North Carolina and Liberty in what will be another elimination game. That’s scheduled for Sunday at Noon. The winner of that game will go to play in another elimination game Sunday at 6 p.m.