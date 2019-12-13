Tennessee Vol Brandon Kennedy’s status uncertain for Gator Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee center Brandon Kennedy’s status for the Gator Bowl is uncertain due to a knee issue.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt says Kennedy underwent a procedure on his knee after the regular season and that the fifth-year senior won’t practice for about the next 10 days. Kennedy started all 12 regular-season games at center for Tennessee.

He’s the only Tennessee offensive lineman to start all 12 games at the same position. Tennessee (7-5) carries a five-game winning streak into the Jan. 2 Gator Bowl with Indiana (8-4) at Jacksonville, Florida.