KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Volleyball had no issue with High Point on Friday night. The Lady Vols swept the Panthers 3-0 to advance to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

UT’s defense held High Point to an 11.7% hitting percentage. A defensive effort that helped them dominate the Panthers.

Morgahn Fingall led the way with 19 kills and Jenaisya Moore contributed 17.

Eve Rackham Watt took over the Lady Vols program in 2018. This is her fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and the third time her team has made it to the second round.

“When we came in 2018 and our plan to build the program, we’ve tried to take steps every year to get closer to that,” said Rackham Watt. “You look back at so many of the players and the teams before to help us get to this point. Somebody like Morgahn, who has been here for five years, and what she’s done to help us get to this point, it’s been a really fun and kind of cool build to have.”

UP NEXT: Tennessee will host Western Kentucky. The match starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Vols are looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.