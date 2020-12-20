Tennessee Vols and West Virginia to square off in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols are going bowling this year.
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced the UT football team will play against West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 31, in Memphis.
The Mountaineers enter the game 5-4 overall. The Vols (3-7) dropped their last game of the regular season on Saturday against Texas A&M, 34-13.
Pruitt previously squared off against the Mountaineers during his first game as Tennessee’s head football coach in 2018. The Vols lost the game to then-ranked West Virginia, 40-14.
The 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be aired on ESPN at 4 p.m. (EST)