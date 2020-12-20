Tennessee Vols and West Virginia to square off in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee fell to fifth ranked Texas A&M in their regular season finale 34-13, falling to 3-7 in the regular season.

Kellen Mond ended the day with 26-of-32 for 281 yards and touchdown. The Aggies controlled the ball for an eye-catching 44 minutes and nine seconds converting on 10-of-14 third down attempts.

Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout, again, shared the quarterback duties combining to go 12-of-20 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey had a pair of fumbles on his statline, one recovered by Texas A&M in Tennessee territory; while Shrout had an end-of-game end zone interception tacked on to his.

Harrison Bailey started his third career game, much like had against Vanderbilt, perfect, going 3-for-3 on the opening drive for 64 yards. The final pass was a 33-yard touchdown pass to red-shirt-sophomore Jacob Warren (first career touchdown for the Farragut alumni) putting the Vols up 7-0.

On the ensuing drive the Vols defense put the Aggies in third and long situation deep in their own territory before Deandre Johnson jumped off sides giving Texas A&M a five-yard gift that kick-started a 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 5-yard quarterback keeper from Kellen Mond tying the game at 7.