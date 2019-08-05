Tennessee Vols: Basketball non-conference schedule completed with 6 games announced

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with his team during a timeout against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ()WATE) – All of Tennessee’s non-conference games for the 2019-20 basketball schedule have been set.

High-profile matchups against Memphis (home, Dec. 14), Cincinnati (away, Dec. 18) and Wisconsin (home, Dec. 28) were previously announced, as was UT’s 2019 Emerald Coast Classic showdown against Florida State — which will be followed by a game against either Purdue or VCU.

It was also recently announced that Tennessee will play Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 25).

Six other non-conference games — all at home — have now been set. Tennessee hosts UNC Asheville (Nov. 5), Murray State (Nov. 12), Alabama State (Nov. 20), Chattanooga (Nov. 25), Florida A&M (Dec. 4) and Jacksonville State (Dec. 21).

The games against Alabama State and Chattanooga are a part of the Emerald Coast Classic and lead into the four-team championship round in Niceville, Florida, during Thanksgiving Week.

The Vols host an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Tennessee’s SEC schedule is likely to be announced later this month.

The Vols will be led next season by rising senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner. Both players enter the season on the verge of joining UT’s 50-man 1,000-Point Club. They are the team’s top returning scorers, as Turner averaged 11.0 points per game, and Bowden averaged 10.6.

Tennessee also enters the season riding the nation’s longest active home win streak, having won 26 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena dating to the 2017-18 SEC Championship season.