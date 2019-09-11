Tennessee Vols: Bryce Thompson returns to practice field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee football player, who was suspended from the team after domestic assault charges were filed, practiced with the team on Wednesday.
Thompson, a defensive back, was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in late August and suspended from the team by Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt.
“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”
The sophomore cornerback was arrested and released from jail after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.
