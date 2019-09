In this photo, Neyland Stadium is seen with fans forming the checker board pattern during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There were fewer arrests and ejections at the first Tennessee game with alcohol sales on Saturday than the game around the same time a year ago.

There were six arrests at the UT-BYU game vs 14 at the Sept. 22 home game last season, according to figures released by the UT Athletic Department.

There 18 ejections the BYU game vs 35 a season ago. And of those 18, six were people who never made it into the stadium, they were turned away at the gate.