Tennessee Vols: Former QB Tee Martin inspires Vols recievers

Local News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s wideouts say they want to follow the example set by new receivers coach Tee Martin, the quarterback om the Volunteers’ 1998 national championship team.

