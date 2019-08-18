Tennessee Vols; Just 2 weeks to 1st game and Pruitt looking for more improvement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was just a scrimmage on Saturday, but in under two weeks, the Tennessee Vols will take the field for the real thing in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is still seeing some good things and not so good things from his players.

“When you get to the second, third week of camp, maturity starts showing up,” Pruitt said. “It helps to have an older team, a more mature team.”

But …

“We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball that can’t sustain, can’t execute,” he also said. And some of the players that are physically ready don’t have the consistency he’d like to see.

The first game is Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. against George State in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.