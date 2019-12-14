Closings
Tennessee Vols, Memphis face off with rivalry’s future uncertain

by: The Associated Press

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gives direction to guard Jordan Bowden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 72-43. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Memphis-Tennessee men’s basketball series faces an uncertain future as the in-state rivals prepare to square off in a Top 25 showdown.

Saturday’s game between the 13th-ranked Tigers and 19th-ranked Volunteers at 3 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena is the second in a three-game contract. It will be broadcast on ESPN and will be on the radio Vol Network.

Memphis and Tennessee will meet again next year in Nashville.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is noncommittal about whether the series will continue after the contract expires. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was critical of Barnes after Tennessee’s 102-92 victory in Memphis last season. The teams combined for 57 fouls in that game.

