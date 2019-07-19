Tennessee Vols picked to finish fifth in SEC East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sports journalists covering the Southeastern Conference pick Tennessee to finish fifth in the East.

Defending SEC champion Alabama is again the favorite to beat Georgia in the title game in the preseason media poll released Friday.

The Crimson Tide was selected by 203 of 260 voters this week at SEC media days. Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the championship game last season, received 49 first-place votes.

Eight teams were picked as the SEC champion on at least one ballot.

Georgia was picked first in the East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The predicted order of finish in the West was Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Arkansas.