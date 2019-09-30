Tennessee Vols: Pruitt isn’t giving Georgia a ‘scouting report’ on his quarterback plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t saying much about how the quarterback position will be handled in this week’s game.

“We’re not going to give Georgia a scouting report of what we’re going to do this week,” Pruitt said Monday when asked who might start at quarterback against Georgia or whether the Vols would play multiple quarterbacks.

Asked specifically about Jarrett Guarantano, who has started all the games this season, but struggled at times, Pruitt said he has had good practices.

“The big thing with Jarrett is taking it to the game, being consistent, creating the right habits,” Pruitt said. “That’s something he’s got to improve on … and taking care of the football, that’s the No. 1 goal.”

In addition to Guarantano, the Vols have been giving practice reps to quarterbacks Brian Maurer and J.T. Shrout,

Pruitt evaluated the Georgia team that will come to Knoxville for the 7 p.m. game on Saturday, to be nationally televised on ESPN, as the best he’s seen, particularly for this time of the season.