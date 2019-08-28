Tennessee Vols: Pruitt talks Trey Smith, status of other players for opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt gave some details on the plan to let Trey Smith return to the playing field during a press briefing with reporters on Wednesday aftetrnoon.

He also gave condition updates on some other players and his thoughts on how the team is progressing as the opener approaches on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., when the Vols host Georgia Southern.

Smith is a former five-star prospect and Freshman All-American has had serious health issues. Tennessee announced Wednesday he is cleared to play on Saturday.