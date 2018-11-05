Tennessee Vols to face 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium will host a much-anticipated rivalry game Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers facing the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

The rivalry goes back 125 years, with the teams fighting for wins both at home and on the road against one another; last year, Kentucky bested the Vols 29-26 in Kentucky. This year, the game shall be on the Vols’ home field – a nice advantage considering the fact that the Wildcats have not won a game in Neyland Stadium since 1984.

The Vols may certainly play to that advantage and keep that streak going, plus they’ll need another win to keep their own momentum going as they head toward the post-season.

If the Vols can pull off a win in two of their next three games, that could get them to a bowl game.

Kickoff for the Vols-Wildcats game starts Saturday, Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium at UT-Knoxville.