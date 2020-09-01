Tennessee Vols: TV networks, game times set for three games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference has announced networks and game times for some of the league games, including three Tennessee games.

Tennessee’s road game on Sept. 26 to South Carolina will be at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Tennessee’s home opener against Missouri on Oct. 3 will be at noon and on the SEC Network.

Tennessee’s Nov. 7 trip to Arkansas will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

(All times Eastern.)

