Tennessee’s Ivy Davis throws to first base during an NCAA college softball game against Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has announced the postponement of the softball series against Mississippi State due to COVID-19 issues with the UT program.

The series was set to be played April 9 through 11.

The rescheduling of this season will reportedly be evaluated, therefore, no date set at this time.

This is a developing story.