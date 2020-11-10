Tennessee vs Texas A&M trending toward postponement per report

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football game against Texas A&M is in doubt after three Aggie players tested positive for COVID-19.

A&M Athletic Director Rob Bjork said the Aggies were expecting to be down more than “a dozen players” due to contact tracing protocols.

AL.com SEC reporter Matt Zenitz is reporting the game is trending toward postponement.

According to UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols haven’t had a positive test since the start of the season.

The game is scheduled for 3:30pm on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

