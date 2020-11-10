Tennessee vs Texas A&M trending toward postponement per report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football game against Texas A&M is in doubt after three Aggie players tested positive for COVID-19.
A&M Athletic Director Rob Bjork said the Aggies were expecting to be down more than “a dozen players” due to contact tracing protocols.
AL.com SEC reporter Matt Zenitz is reporting the game is trending toward postponement.
According to UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols haven’t had a positive test since the start of the season.
The game is scheduled for 3:30pm on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
