KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lady Vols proved why they were the top seed in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee run-ruled Campbell 9-1 to advance in the winner’s bracket of the regional.

Erin Edmounson (19-7) started in the circle going three innings. The super-senior surrendered three hits and only one run, which was a solo homer in the top of the second inning. Kendall Fredendall left the yard with a solo shot to center field. Edmounson gave up a single and then sat down the next three batters including a strikeout to limit the damage.

The Lady Vols got on the board in the bottom of the second. Kelcy Leach hit a double to the right field. Rylie West reached base on a fielding error. Kiki Milloy worked a walk load the bases. Leach turned on the jets and scored on a throwing error by Campbell’s catcher. With runners on second and third, Lair Beautae worked a walk to juice the bases. Zada Puni cleared the bases with a powerful line drive up the middle to give the Vols a 4-1 lead.

After a scoreless third inning, Ashley Rogers took over in the circle to open the fourth. The Lady Vols outfield worked a double play and then Rogers struck out the third batter she faced for a quick half of the fourth inning.

The Lady Vols added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth. McKenna Gibson crushed a solo shot into the outfield bleachers to give Tennessee a 5-1 lead over the Camels. In the circle, Rogers continued to deal heat and struck out four straight batters to preserve Tennessee’s lead in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Vols kept the bats hot and added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rylie West hit a single to get on base and eventually scored on a wild pitch to put Tennessee up, 6-1. Then with two on base, Kiki Milloy powered a single up left field to drive in two more insurance runs and give UT an 8-1 advantage.

UT ended the game in the sixth inning when Amanda Ayala walked with the bases loaded to run-rule Campbell 9-1. Rogers picked up her 11th win of the season.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will face Oregon State at noon on Saturday. The Beavers defeated Ohio State 4-3 to advance in the winner’s bracket.