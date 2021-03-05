Tennessee will pay defensive coordinator Kevin Steele $860K to leave program

Newly appointed LSU defensive coordinator Kevin Steele speaks during a news conference at Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Hilary Scheinuk)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will pay defensive coach Kevin Steele $860,870 despite never stepping on the field to coach for the Vols.

In a termination letter dated March 2 to the former Auburn defensive coordinator, Senior Associate Athletics Director Tyler Johnson outlined the university’s plan to pay Steele the money over the next two years, through Jan. 31, 2023.

Steele’s last day was Friday.

Steele was hired by former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt on Jan. 12. Six days later Pruitt was fired for cause by UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman.

“Coach Steele, we wish you well in your future endeavors,” Johnson said in the letter.