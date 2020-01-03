Tennessee wins TaxSlayer Gator Bowl over Indiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — A Tennessee football season known for its resiliency, ended in a game that once again required it.

The Vols erased a two-score deficit and rallied late to earn a 23-22 victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.



Tennessee True Freshman Eric Gray will be remembered for the late game heroics. The Gator Bowl MVP ended the night with 86 rushing yards on 14 carries, his final touch being the go-ahead score for Tennessee. He was also responsible for the on-side kick recovery that led to the Vols game winning touchdown.

The Vols had an opportunity to take a the lead in the first half, several times. After a quick pick by Shawn Shamburger, Jarrett Guarantano connected with Ramel Keyton who set the Vols up at the Indiana five. On fourth and two Tennessee went for it, Guarantano’s pass fell incomplete and Tennessee was kept scoreless in the first quarter.

The Vols second trip to the red-zone resulted in points. Jeremy Pruitt opting for a field goal on fourth and short from the Indiana six yard line. Brent Cimaglia’s 23-yard field goal attempt was good.

Tennessee would double their score before the half. Brent Cimaglia’s 32-yard attempt split the uprights with 5:21 to play in the half.

After Tennessee’s defense forced a three and out, the Vols were eyeing a first half shutout when Jarrett Guarantano threw his first pick of the night. Under pressure, Guarantano’s half release fell into the lap of Micah McFadden.

Logan Justus split the uprights on a 24-yard attempt and the Tennessee took a 6-3 lead into the half.



After a half full of field goals, the second half provided more fire power.

On Indiana’s opening drive Peyton Ramsay and the Hoosiers drove down the field with relative ease. Capping off a 69-yard drive with a one yard score courtesy of Ramsay. The score gave the Hoosiers their first lead of the night.

The Vols dug themselves into a bigger hole on the ensuing possession. Guarantano’s pass intended for red-shirt senior Jauan Jennings fell short and Hoosier Jamar Johnson was there waiting. A 63-yard pick six gave the Hoosiers a 16-6 lead.



Three field goals would be scored before a team found the paydirt again:



– Tennessee’s Cimaglia made a 43-yard attempt

– Indiana’s Justus made a 49-yard attempt

– Indiana’s Justus made a 30-yard attempt

With 6:85 to play in the fourth quarter the Vols trailed Indiana 22-9. Jarrett Guarantano methodically drove the offense downfield, beginning a would-be touchdown drive with five consecutive completions connecting with Jennings and Gray twice, and Marquez Callaway once. The ten play drive ended with a one-yard touchdown push from Tennessee true freshman Quavaris Crouch.

On the ensuing kick, Jeremy Pruitt played to win.

An on-side kick delivered perfectly by Paxton Brooks and recovered by Eric Gray. Three plays later Gray finished what he started delivering the game winning touchdown run – a 16 yard carry with 3:51 on the clock.

Justus missed a 52-yard field goal attempt and the Vols defense thwarted a final Hoosiers attempts to clinch the Gator Bowl Victory.



Tennessee ends the 2019 campaign with an 8-5 record, the Vols first eight-win season since 2016.



UP NEXT:

The Vols will look to build on their 2020 signing class with National Signing Day on February 5th.

