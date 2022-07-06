KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee women’s basketball conference opponents have been revealed for the 2022-23 season.

The Lady Vols will host Alabama, Auburn, Florida Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt as a part of the 16-game SEC schedule.

Tennessee’s SEC road contests feature games at Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

In addition to its permanent home-and-home rival, Vanderbilt, Tennessee will rotate home-and-away contests against Florida and Mississippi State this season.

The Lady Vols were ranked No. 4 in the June 14 edition of ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” poll and will face at least three teams on the list, including NCAA champion South Carolina (No. 1), SEC runner-up LSU (No. 14) and Georgia (No. 25).

Tennessee returns 10 players including four starters from the 2021-22 Sweet 16 team. The program also welcomes four talented transfers in forward Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), power forward Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State), point guard Jasmine Powell (Minnesota), and a five-star freshman in Justine Pissott.