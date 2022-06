KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee women’s basketball announced senior guard Jessie Rennie is recovering from knee surgery.

The procedure was done to address an injury that occurred during an offseason workout. The 5-8 guard has started rehabilitation. There is no timetable for her return to the court.

The Australia native saw action in 21 games this past season and scored a season-high six points while tying a career-high five assists coming off of the bench against ETSU.