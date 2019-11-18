Tennessee’s Bowden named SEC player of the week

FILE – Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WATE) – Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Knoxville averaged 22 points on 50 percent (14-of-18) shooting from the field and 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from 3-point range in wins over Murray State and No. 20 Washington, the SEC said in a news release.

Bowden scored a career-high 26 points against Murray State and on Saturday against Washington in Toronto, Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half.

He has 995 career points, just five points shy of joining Tennessee’s elite 1,000-point club.