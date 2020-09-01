Vols: Tennessee’s challenge is building on 6-game winning streak

Tennessee proved a season ago it can more than just compete with the Volunteers winning their final six games, capped by a comeback bowl victory.

Now the Vols must prove they can play that way from the start. Coach Jeremy Pruitt says his teams has a lot of experience returning.

Pruitt heads into his third season after turning around an ugly start for an 8-5 record. Tennessee also is ranked No. 25, the Vols’ first appearance in The Associated Press rankings since Sept. 10, 2017.

The Vols open the season Sept. 26 by visiting South Carolina.

