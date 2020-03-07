Tennessee’s perfect record snapped with 5-4 loss to Wright State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After starting the season 13-0, the No. 11 Tennessee Baseball team dropped its first game of the season on Friday with a 5-4 loss to Wright State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols entered the 3-game series with the Raiders as one of four college baseball teams in the country still undefeated.
Trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning, Tennessee left fielder Alerick Soularie started the comeback with an RBI double to left. On the very next pitch, Luc Lipcius sent Soularie home with an RBI single to center field to knot the game at 4-4.
Redmond Walsh (1-1) came in to pitch for the Vols in the ninth inning. With two outs, Alex Anders connected on an RBI single to center to put Wright State back in front.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m.