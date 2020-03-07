Tennessee’s perfect record snapped with 5-4 loss to Wright State

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WATE) - Spurred by the second half resurgence of Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis, Tennessee (21-9) battled back from early shooting woes to advance to the SEC quarterfinals, beating Missouri (9-22) 64-51.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by sophomore Rae Burrell who had 16-points. All-SEC junior Rennia Davis ended the night in double-digits as well tallying 15 points, Thursday's contest against Mizzou marked the 27th straight game Davis has scored in double-digits. Junior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 points.

Tennessee started the SEC Tournament with a plethora of early shooting woes. The Lady Vols were 0-for-8 from the field to start the game, going without a field goal for the first four minutes and forty seconds of play. The scoring drought was ended after Davis sank a long two at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter pulling the Lady Vols within five points. Tennessee trailed 17-10 after the first ten minutes of play.

The second quarter saw more of the same from Tennessee early on as the Tigers extended their lead to 13 points before Tamari key drew and one. Key then continued Tennessee’s scoring with a putback sparking a 7-0 run for the Lady Vols. Tennessee went into the break down 34-26.Tennessee flipped the switch at the break.

The Lady Vols started the second half on an 8-0 run tying the contest at 34 with 7:20 left to play in the third quarter. Davis and Burrell, who'd been combined for just seven points in the first half, each had three points during the run. The Lady Vol duo combined four twenty-four points in the second half.

After the Tigers rallied for a 6 point run, Burrell drained the go-ahead free throw near the four-minute mark, giving the Lady Vols their first lead of the contest. Burrell's free throw part of a 15-0 run for the Lady Vols that spanned the final 6:10 of the third quarter. Tennessee led 49-40 at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers scoring drought extended nearly a minute into the fourth quarter before when Hayley Frank drew and one to put the Tigers back within seven points. The Tigers would pull within six points in the final quarter of play but never closer. The Lady Vols never trailed in the fourth, earning the 64-51 victory.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will play three-seed Kentucky in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal contest. The contest will tip-off on Friday 25 minutes after the conclusion of the LSU (20-9) vs. Mississippi State (25-5) which is scheduled for 6 p.m.