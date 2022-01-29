KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols trailed by as many as 17, but Tennessee had an opportunity to win the game with 6.7 seconds left. Josiah-Jordan James fired a three that rimmed out as Tennessee fell 52-51.

It was a slow start for both teams offensively. The Vols took their first lead of the game 9:56 into the contest. Olivier Nkamhoua hit a turnaround jumper to take a 10-9 advantage.

The teams traded leads for the rest of the half. Texas took a 27-25 advantage into the break after Nkamhoua fouled Courtney Ramey on a halfcourt attempt. Ramey sunk two of three free throws.

Both Kennedy Chandler and Nkamhoua finished the first half with six points. Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with seven points.

The Longhorns opened the second half on a 10-0 run. Texas led by as much as 17 with 7:57 left in the game.

It seemed like Tennessee was headed toward a loss until they went on a 16-0 run to tie the game with less than a minute left in the game.

James fouled Timmy Allen with 6.2 seconds on the clock. Allen would sink one free throw to make it 52-51.

Barnes drew up a perfect play that gave James a wide-open 3-point jumper. The shot didn’t find twine.

Zakai Zeigler led the Vols in scoring with 12 points. James was right behind him with 11 points. Ramey poured in 18 for the Longhorns.

Tennessee shot 35.8% from the field and 27.8% from distance. Texas was 54.1% from the field and 43.8% from downtown.

NEXT UP: It’s back to conference play for Tennessee. The Vols host Texas A&M on Tuesday at 7 p.m.