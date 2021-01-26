Tennessee’s search for new football coach will cost $120,000, expenses

General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has taken the next step in finding a new head football coach.

On Thursday, the university signed a contract with Parker Executive Search, a headhunting firm based in Atlanta that lists LSU, Tulane, and the University of North Texas as clients.

Under the terms of that contact obtained by WATE 6, Tennessee will pay $60,000 up front and another $60,000 when the position is filled. Any changes in between those dates could increase the cost.

In return, the firm will advise and assist the university in the hiring process by identifying qualities and experience sought for the position, suggest a search timeline, advertise, conduct background checks, and handle communications with candidates.

Direct expenses are billed on an out-of-pocket basis, and include, “Zoom meetings, secure site access, research, communication and delivery services, as well as travel and interview expenses for the search consultants,” the contract states.

The agreement states that advertising, background investigations, interviews, travel, and candidate travel expenses are not included in the set fee and will be invoiced separately to the university.

UT has the right to terminate the search for any reason as long as notice is given. They will still have to pay a prorated set fee and out of pocket expenses, however.

And some fans might be relieved to note the fine print: If the new coach doesn’t work out within the first year, the firm will replace him at no additional fee.