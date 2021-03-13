Tennessee’s upset bid falls short in SEC semifinals; Alabama advances, 73-68

Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives against Tennessee’s Yves Pons (35) and Santiago Vescovi (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee once led by 15 points, and Alabama shot just 25% from the three-point range but it’s the latter moving on to the SEC Tournament Championship game on Sunday as the Tide outlasted the Vols, 73-68.



“I just told the guys they’re not gonna put their heads down because I won’t allow it,” Rick Barnes said. “I’ve been around this game a longtime. I like where our team is right now. I’m not afraid of us playing any team anywhere.”

Freshman Keon Johnson willed the Vols to a nine-point lead at the end of the first half, shooting 70% from the field, pouring in 16 points in 19 minutes, giving the Tennessee a 40-31 lead. Fellow freshmen Jaden Springer added with eight first-half points.

The Vols lead would extend to 15 just over three minutes into the second half after Santiago Vescovi netted a three giving Tennessee a 48-33 lead.

Then, like clockwork, Alabama’s defense began to click while the offense began to score. Tennessee was held scoreless for five minutes and 10 seconds while the Tide went on a 14-0 run cutting their deficit to just one with 12:05 left in regulation.

“I think we just had a lot of mistakes,” sophomore Santiago Vescovi said of their second-half demise. “They started pressing a lot and it took us away from our game.”

The next 11 minutes were a back-and-forth grind-it-out battle, the type you want to see in a conference tournament semi-final game, that left Tennessee trailing by one with 43-seconds left in regulation.



Rick Barnes opted to put in sophomore Davonte Gaines, who played just 1:08 in the first half, in to defend Alabama’s Herb Jones with 41-seconds left in regulation. With Gaines on him, Jones missed a pair of layups then the Vols sophomore hauled in a pivotal rebound and was sent to the free-throw line with a chance at giving Tennessee the tie or the lead.



“It’s a tough position to put anybody in when they haven’t played,” Barnes said. “I’m proud of him because he went in and did the job we asked him to do.”

Tennessee had a chance to tie the game with 13 seconds left in regulation and the ball in their hand, but Victor Bailey Jr shot a long-contested three that fell short, putting the nail in the coffin for the Vols in Nashville.

“We were looking for a three,” Vescovi said of the missed shot. “We had a lot of time so we were not trying to rush a three.”

UP NEXT: The Vols will decide whether to return to Knoxville or immediately head to Indianapolis (the host site of the Men’s NCAA tournament) as they begin preparations and await their NCAA tournament seeding and first-round pairing on Selection Sunday.