Texas A&M ‘pauses’ practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Texas A&M Football program paused practice activities on Monday after several positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The program reported two positive cases, one student-athlete, and one student worker, both were on the trip to South Carolina.

In a statement released by Aggies Head Coach Jimbo Fisher on the football program’s Twitter account, Fisher wrote:

“We have paused practice activities for the day. Had a couple of positive cases after got back and tested on Sunday. Suspended activity today for safety protocols while we do our contact tracing. Have retested the team and staff today, trying to prevent spread and keep them as safe as possible. Will make accommodations based off testing results and contact tracing procedures. Number of confirmed positive cases is two, one student-athlete and one student worker, who were on the trip to South Carolina.”

Currently, there is no timetable for when the Aggies will return to practice or the impact this may have on Saturday’s matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville.

