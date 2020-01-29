Aggies rally back to take down Tennessee 63-58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee led for most of the night before Texas A&M pulled away for a 63-58 win on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols, who owned the lead for over 28 minutes, lost the momentum with around six minutes left in the second half and could never recover.

John Fulkerson was one of four Tennessee players to score double figures. The redshirt junior forward had a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 13 points while Santiago Vescovi and Yves Pons eached added 10.

But Texas A&M owned the boards. The Aggies out-rebounded Tennessee 46 to 21, reeling in 23 offensive boards compared to the Vols’ four.

Tennessee begins a two-game road trip on Saturday at Mississippi State on Saturday before travelling to Alabama on Feb. 4.

Tennessee honored Kobe Bryant and the eight other victims who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California during the game, wearing purple shoe laces to pay tribute to the former Lakers legend.

Tennessee will honor Kobe Bryant tonight by wearing these purple laces. #Vols pic.twitter.com/wct0u4fizq — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) January 28, 2020