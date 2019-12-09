Texas women hand Lady Vols first loss in the Battle of the Orange, 66-60

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Lashann Higgs and Sugg Sutton scored 19 points apiece and Texas handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season 66-60  in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Higgs’ basket with 8:56 to play started an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Sutton buckets that had the Longhorns on top for good at 58-53.

Neither team shot well down the stretch. After Sutton’s basket at the 6:13 mark the Longhorns were 1 of 6 and Texas made just 2 of 12 in the last eight minutes.

Rennia Davis had 15 points for the Lady Vols and Jazmine Massengill added 10. 

