The Countdown is on: Tennessee is 100 days away from football season

The Tennessee Football season will be here in 100 days. #Vols pic.twitter.com/aU8de8tua3— WATE Sports (@WATESports) May 23, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The countdown to the Tennessee Football season has reached 100 days.

To help kick things off, the Tennessee Athletics department is making its first pit stop on its “Summer of Smokey” tour in Knoxville. The Big Orange Caravan, where coaches travel to different cities across the state, is taking this summer off.

In its place, the costumed Smokey mascot will be joined by members of the UT Spirit Squads and members of Tennessee’s Fan Experience team on a summer tour. Smokey will be posing for photographs as well as giving away Tennessee posters and keepsakes. The tour also will include special guests at certain stops.

Tennessee has work to do before its season opener against Georgia State on Aug. 31. With one year as the Vols’ athletic director under his belt, Phillip Fulmer says the program is getting closer to where he wants it.

“I think it’s a big ship to turn and I think that we’ve started that process pretty well and re-established our expectations and re-established accountability and building a culture back,” Fulmer said at his charity golf tournament in Nashville on Tuesday. “I know that place well and what it looked like when it was hitting on all cylinders. Football is 60 to 70 percent of our revenue. We’ve got to get it right. Obviously I have a special interest in that but I’m proud of all of our sports.”



The “Summer of Smokey” begins in Market Square on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Smokey will travel to Bray’s BBQ in Oliver Springs on Friday before ending the day at the Lake Tansi Beach Memorial Day Festival in Crossville.

