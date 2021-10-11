KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans, it looks like #CheckerNeyland will make a comeback for Tennessee football‘s primetime matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels and former UT coach Lane Kiffin.

UT Athletic Director Danny White tweeted the announcement following a request from a Twitter account named CheckerNeyland with the subtle appeal, “sup.” That’s when White responded with, “Alright I’m in. Go ahead and text your buddies #VolNation. This Saturday we #CheckerNeyland.”

Find your tickets and check your section to see if you’re wearing white or orange for the Vols’ big contest against the Rebels.

Vols record when checkering Neyland

2014: 10-9 loss to Florida

2015: 31-24 loss to Oklahoma

2016: 38-28 win against Florida

2017: 41-0 loss to Georgia

The Vols will seek to boost that record come Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. against the Kiffin-led Rebels.