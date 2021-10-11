KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans, it looks like #CheckerNeyland will make a comeback for Tennessee football‘s primetime matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels and former UT coach Lane Kiffin.

CHECKER NEYLAND SEAT MAP HEREDownload

UT Athletic Director Danny White tweeted the announcement following a request from a Twitter account named CheckerNeyland with the subtle appeal, “sup.” That’s when White responded with, “Alright I’m in. Go ahead and text your buddies #VolNation. This Saturday we #CheckerNeyland.”

Find your tickets and check your section to see if you’re wearing white or orange for the Vols’ big contest against the Rebels.

Vols record when checkering Neyland

  • 2014: 10-9 loss to Florida
  • 2015: 31-24 loss to Oklahoma
  • 2016: 38-28 win against Florida
  • 2017: 41-0 loss to Georgia

The Vols will seek to boost that record come Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. against the Kiffin-led Rebels.