The search is on for a new Director of Athletics for the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Jeremy Pruitt was among 10 Tennessee football staffers that were fired as a result of “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Athletic director Phillip Fulmer also announced he will retire, so now the search for a new A.D. is on.

There are still a number of things that the University of Tennessee and Phillip Fulmer need to work through, including how to handle his contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

Fulmer will be staying in his role until a replacement is found, and amidst all the turmoil that the next A.D. will walk into, the question that arises: Is UT still a desirable landing spot?

David Ubben of The Athletic says he believes for an athletic director, it is.

“You have the money, you have the fans, you have the support, you have a university that cares about sports. It has its shortcomings, the lack of success on the football field, all of those things, it has the challenges that are going to come with still dealing with a budget shortfall in the middle of the pandemic. But, it’s a desirable spot.” David Ubben – The Athletic

Potential names being tossed around early on for athletic director: