(WATE) — March Madness is knocking at the door and just in case you’re thirsty, Gatorade has released (at least on social media) a limited edition Vols Orange flavor for both the Vols and Lady Vols ahead of the tournament.

Gatorade has even released a poll for fans to vote on for Vols Orange and Beaver Orange.

Forecast for this game? Buckets with a chance of rain. @Vol_Hoops @BeaverMBB — Gatorade (@Gatorade) March 17, 2021

No information or details have been released on where these limited edition flavors can be purchased.