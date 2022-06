KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football picked up a commitment from 2023 three-star running back Will Stallings.

According to 247 Sports, Stallings is the 91st ranked running back in the 2023 class. Stallings received an offer from UT on June 6. He announced his commitment less than two weeks later.

The running back was considering offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas State and Army before he ultimately decided to be a Vol.