KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 64-team field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament is set and the Tennessee Volunteers have been named the No.1 overall seed for the first time in school history.

Tennessee enters the tournament with the best record in the nation (53-7) after winning both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles for the first time since 1995.

The Vols will host an NCAA Regional for the second consecutive season after last year’s postseason run that saw Tennessee make their first College World Series appearance since 2005.

June 3-6

The top-ranked Volunteers will be joined by Georgia Tech, Campbell and Alabama State in the Knoxville Regional. Each 4-team regional field will play in a double-elimination format from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6.

The Vols will begin their quest for a second straight College World Series appearance against Alabama State Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

If Tennessee advances from the Knoxville Regional, the Vols would host the winner of the Statesboro Regional in a 3-game Super Regional series for a spot in the 2022 College World Series.

Tickets

A limited number of single-session tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window starting 90 minutes prior to the first pitch of each daily session. For example, tickets would be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday ahead of the Georgia Tech vs. Campbell game, which begins at noon.

First pitch times for the remaining Knoxville Regional sessions will be announced following the conclusion of Friday’s games.

The first 300 students will receive free admission into Lindsey Nelson Stadium for all postseason matchups.

Tennessee will look to continue their momentum from the SEC Baseball Tournament where they outscored their four opponents by a combined score of 35-10 and did not trail in any of the four games.

They’ll return home to Lindsey Nelson Stadium where UT has posted a 34-3 record in 2022 and a 17-7 record in NCAA regional competition.

History in the making

A run to the College World Series in Omaha would be the sixth in program history. The Vols have never won a National Championship in baseball, with their best ever finish coming in 1951 when they finished runner-up.