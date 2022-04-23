GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Blade Tidwell was given his first SEC start of the season, and he made the most of it. The sophomore went 4.2 innings, surrendering two hits and striking out five batters in the Vols 3-0 win over Florida.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning. Luc Lipcius blasted a moonshot over the fence in right field. His 11th of the season gave UT a 1-0 advantage.

Drew Gilbert gave Tennessee some breathing room in the sixth. The junior clobbered a high fastball into the sky in right field for his fourth home run of the season.

Camden Sewell took over for Tidwell in the fifth inning. The senior finished the game by throwing 4.1 innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT: The Vols go for the sweep at Noon on Sunday.